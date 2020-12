Lil Wayne delivers the deluxe edition of his mixtape No Ceilings 3 titled “B Side”. He adds remixes of songs from Jack Harlow, BRS Kash, SZA, and more with guest appearances by Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Rich The Kid, Lil Twist, and Euro.

You can stream and download No Ceilings 3: B Side now on NoCeiling3.com. Also check out his new video for “2 Diamonds” below.