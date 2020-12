Raphael Saadiq executive produced the Global Citizen Prize Collaboration compilation Stand Up. The project features eight tracks from JoJo, Masego, PJ Morton, Lucky Daye, and more covering classic songs by Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, and more. Here is one os the standouts from Goldlink and Ari Lennox as they cover Fela Kuti’s 1977 track, “Sorrow, Tears & Blood”.