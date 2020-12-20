Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs Episode 241 w/ Pharrell

In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the guys chop it up with the legendary Pharrell Williams. This episode is a full circle moment in Drink Champs history as Pharrell and N.O.R.E. created one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic songs “Superthug”. The song was produced by The Neptunes (Pharrell Williams & Chad Hugo) and appeared on the platinum selling debut solo album “N.O.R.E.”.

In this episode N.O.R.E. & Pharrell share how “Superthug” was created and how their chemistry would lead to more hit records throughout the years.

Pharrell also talks Hip-Hop, fashion, politics and religion. And shares stories about Prince, Michael Jackson and the one and only Madonna.

Pharrell shares stories of working with Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake and fashion designer Nigo (Creator of BAPE).

Fam-Lay also joins the conversation!