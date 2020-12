A$AP TyY and members of his A$AP Mob come together for his new video, “Who Ain’t With Me”. This visual was originally premiered on droppTV in an innovative way where viewers could purchase merchandise buy clicking throughout the clip. Directed by 5th Ave and Gurps Rai. In the video TyY performs tricks on his bike and cruises through Times Square. A$AP Ferg makes an appearance to toasts champagne in Harlem.

Watch the “Who Ain’t With Me” video below.