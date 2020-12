Jorja Smith teams up with South East London-based artist ENNY, who is the first act she signed to her new label FAMM, to perform their “Peng Black Girls (Remix)”. ENNY has this to say about the collab:

“Having Jorja on the remix is gassy! Her verse is cold, like, she’s really saying something. But the organic nature of how everything came to be makes me treasure it even more.”

Watch the two perform “Peng Black Girls (Remix)” live on A COLORS SHOW below.