With another new project projects, Far Rockaway, Queens Flee Lord pays homage to the late Prodigy with his latest release, In The Name Of Prodigy. Produced entirely by Havoc. Featuring 10 new tracks and guest appearances by Havoc, Raekwon, Busta Rhymes, Conway The Machine, Ransom, Big Twins, Eto, Santana Fox, and Billy V.

You can stream In The Name Of Prodigy in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.