Video: Rowdy Rebel – A Day in the Life: Rowdy’s First Day Out



As we wait for the triumphant release of GS9’s Bobby Shmurda, his right hand man Chad Marshall bka Rowdy Rebel was released from prison after spending six years behind bars. Two Bees TV follows Rowdy on his first 24 hours outside in a new “A Day in the Life” mini-doc. In the video, Rowdy gets cleaned up, reunites with friends and family and also heads back to the studio for the first time with future collabs with Tay Keith, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign and more in the works.

Watch the full mini doc below.