Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal, & Parks (Episode 401) “Boom Bap”

In this episode:

The Verzuz-cast is back! Joe and the guys begin by recapping the celebration between a pair of legends (E-40 and Too $hort) and their favorite moments of the Verzuz (25:45). Joe then accuses Mal and Parks of having biased music takes and only supporting a certain style of hip hop, which leads to a heated debate (55:40) and Rory still doesn’t believe DaBaby is a Pop Star during a conversation about revisiting bad takes from 2020 (1:08:49). The crew also shares their expectations for “Coming to America 2” (2:03:47), the return of the NBA (2:36:44) and MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Joe Budden“I Wanna Know” (Ft. Stacy Barthe) Rory | Lo Boii“Maybe” Mal | Kevin Gates“Weeks” Parks | Flee Lord“Wu-Lords” (Ft. Raekwon)

