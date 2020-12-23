Music Video: Mulatto – Spend It



Mulatto continues to celebrate her 22nd birthday with her new video “Spend It”. In the clip, Big Latto and her crew hit the community to giving back to the people. She says about the visual:

“It’s called ‘Spend It’ so I was originally going to have this super flexed-up video, pull out them racks, pull out the foreign, and just talk about how I’m the youngest and the richest. But, it’s Christmas time, holiday time, and I feel like a better way to spend that sh*t would be giving back to the community, the people who are less fortunate than I am.”

Watch the “Spend It” video below.