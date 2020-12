With his posthumous album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon still in the top ten of the Billboard 200, Pop Smoke spreads love in the official video for the latest single “What You Know Bout Love”. The video features rare clips of the late rapper out and about, performing at sold-out shows, recording in the studio, and more. R.I.P. Pop Smoke.

Watch the “What You Know Bout Love” video below.