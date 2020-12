THURZ has almost ran the full 2020 releasing a new track every week for his more THURZ on Thurzday series. Here is his 52nd release “Wheel of Fortune”. He had this to say about the record:

“This week I collaborate with my younger brother KOB and extended family Jason aka Slushyyz, who make up the production duo 3thirdparty with some extra flavor from Noize”.

You can stream “Wheel of Fortune” below.