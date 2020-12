38 Spesh gives fans his latest album, Interstate 38. Featuring eleven new records and guest appearances by Benny The Butcher, Ransom, Elcamino, Che Noir, Clemm Rishad, Dini, and Klass Murda. Also featuring production himself, StreetRunner, Buckwild, The Heatmakerz, and more.

You can stream Interstate 38 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.