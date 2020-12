Tyga and DJ Drama celebrate Christmas with a new installment of their Well Done mixtape series. Featuring 10 tracks of Tyga remixing and freestyling over some of the game’s popular hits including Pop Smoke’s “For The Night“, Lil Baby and 42 Dugg’s “We Paid”, Jack Harlow’s “Tyler Herro”, and more.

You can stream Well Done Fever below and download it now on DatPiff.