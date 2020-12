In this episode:

CashApp proves why it’s one of the most forward-thinking companies with its latest deal with Tidal (26:24). Lil Wayne sells 1/3 of Drake and Nicki Minaj’s catalogue (57:44), the guys discuss the most sampled songs in Hip Hop (1:17:15) and Joe begs people to stop giving clout chasers attention and more (1:18:55)

Sleeper Picks: Joe | O.C. – “Time’s Up” Rory | Nate Dogg – “I Need A Light” (Ft. Warren G) Mal | Whodini – “I’m a Ho” Parks | Kool G Rap – “Fast Life” (Ft. Nas)