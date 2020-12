In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the guys chop it up with the legendary Goodie Mob!

All four members join us for this great episode as the mob talk about their iconic album “Soul Food” and the origin story of their hit record “Cell Therapy”. The guys also discuss Atlanta, Dungeon Family, Organized Noize, different business ventures and more!