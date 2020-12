Freebandz’ Doe Boy links up with his crew to shoot two new videos off of his project Demons R Us. The first is for his Tay Keith-produced “COVID-19”. In the red-hued clip, Doe Boy bring his masked shooters to pull up on the set. The second clip is “Mini Draco”, which is his take on Usher’s “Nice & Slow”. Doe Boy and his crew take to various holiday-themed locations in the city of Cleveland.

Watch both videos below.