Tobe Nwigwe continues to push his new project Cincoriginals with the official video for his Killa Kyleon-assisted “CUJO”. Directed by himself and shot by Wiseboy. With his family in tow, Tobe Nwigwe speaks about street survival as Killa Kyleon pulls up in his tricked-out old school convertible to reiterate the point.

Watch the “CUJO” video below.