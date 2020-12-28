New Music: Nyck Caution ft. Elbee Thrie – December 24

For Christmas Eve, Nyck Caution honors his pops on a new track titled “December 24”, which is the latest single off his upcoming debut, Anywhere But Here. He has this to say about the record:

“I wrote this song not long after the loss of my dad and it was just my way of writing the story out. I did the same thing with Capital Steez in the song “Out Of Reach” and I guess that it’s a way for me to deal with trauma in a therapeutic way. It almost gives me some closure and clarity to what happened and having Elbee Thrie on it just made it so beautiful.”

Stream “December 24” below.



