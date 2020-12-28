Video: Power Book III: Raising Kanan Trailer



The first POWER spinoff, Book II: Ghost, was just re-upped for a second season. Now 50 Cent has begun the roll-out for the second spinoff: Book III: Raising Kanan. Set to debut in 2021, the show will focus on early days of 50’s original POWER character Kanan. The cast will include Joey Bada$$, Omar Epps, Quincy Brown and more. Following the debut of the theme “Part of the Game” from 50 Cent featuring NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez. Here is the first trailer for Raising Kanan.

