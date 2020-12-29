Music Video: Run The Jewels – walking in the snow



Run The Jewels finish off their strong 2020 with official video for their track “walking in the snow”. Off of their album RTJ4. In the clip, Mike & El-P are portrayed as action figures living in a “bedroom city where authoritarian forces have seized power and routinely use violence to quell revolt”. Directed Chris Hopewell had this to say about the visual:

“It was great to work with the RTJ guys again. Everyone was very aware of the gravity of the subject matter and RTJ didn’t want to be too obvious or on the nail with the visuals, so we went with an 80’s style fantasy look with evil snow warriors and their icy king oppressing the bedroom toys. It was great to be involved with a project with a positive vibe to end a pretty f***ed up year. Big thanks to the RTJ crew for their truth and for letting us work with their amazing music once again.”

Watch the “walking in the snow” video below.