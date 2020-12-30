Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 403) “Present In the Moment”

In this episode:

Joe, Mal, and Parks hold it down while Rory is out and end the year off with showing gratitude while reflecting on the unpredictable year 2020 has been (8:00). Meek Mill had an exchange with a fan on CH (33:10) and Joe share’s his thoughts on people confronting him on the app as well. Also, Young Thug had interesting things to say about Jay-Z and Lil Wayne (1:02:00), a debate on if Drake’s career is over (1:18:00) and much more on the final episode of 2020! Your Honor (1:39:00) *Potential Spoiler Alert*

Sleeper Picks Joe | Vory – “This Side” (Ft. Landstrip Chip) Mal | 38 Spesh – “Under The Table” Parks | 38 Spesh – “Route 38”