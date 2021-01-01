Music Video: Jucee Froot – Jucee’s Baby

Memphis spitta Jucee Froot has had a pretty good 2020. After signing to Atlantic, she landed on the soundtrack to Issa Rae’s Insecure and she also wrote and performed the theme song to the popular Starz series P-Valley. With the year coming to a close, she also decides to announce one more gift in 2020, which is the birth of her first daughter Zariah. She makes the announcement in typical Jucee Froot fashion. With a new song and video titled “Jucee’s Baby”. In the song she speaks about a woman’s plight of having an unexpected baby and the possibility of abortion and the pain it can cause. She had this to say about the new song and her baby announcement:

“I HAD A BABY YALL!!!!THE SECRETS OUT!! So I WAS PREGNANT.. and was planning to Not have my baby but God said other wise & IM GRATEFUL HE DID 🙏. Abortion is a very touchy subject no one is speaking on so I decided to tell you all my story .. EVERY ONE WELCOME MY 1st GIRL TO THE WORLD 🌎 Baby “ZARIAH “ @loyal100_zariah Watch the Full video Link in bio #happynewyear #juceefroot #Loyal100 JUCEES BABY produced by @platinumpat”

Watch the “Jucee’s Baby” video below.

