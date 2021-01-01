New Music: REASON ft. Westside Boogie, Jack Harlow, Denzel Curry & Joey Bada$$ – Extinct (Remix)

When the clock struck 12:00 on New Year’s, REASON dropped off the official remix for his fan favorite “Extinct” off his TDE debut album New Beginnings. The remix swaps out JID for new verses from Westside Boogie, Jack Harlow, Denzel Curry, and Joey Bada$$.

The timing of the song’s release is also rather bittersweet as the song samples “Pennyroyal” by MF DOOM, who sadly passed on October 31st and the news was confirmed by his wife and family on New Year’s Eve.

You can stream the “Extinct (Remix)” below.