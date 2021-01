Lupe Fiasco honors MF DOOM with a new freestyle over his track “Crosshairs”. R.I.P. Daniel “MF DOOM” Dumile.

Thanx DOOM…I learned so much from you about the art of rapping. Studied and analyzed you for years as recently as a few days ago. I wish I could’ve met you to tell you that. ❤️🙏🏾…here’s some raps…rest easy…Amin… pic.twitter.com/1njyEArfzT

— TAPE TAPE & HOUSE EP NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) January 1, 2021