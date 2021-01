Following 2020’s countless tragedies, Papoose returns with his “Obituary” series and pays his respects to the lives lost in 2020. In the clips he includes archive footage and photos as he salutes MF Doom, Kobe Bryant, Fred The Godson, Pop Smoke, King Von, Chadwick Boseman, Sean Connery, Alex Trebek, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and many more.

You can stream “Obituary 2020″ below.