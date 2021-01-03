Video: Joe Budden – 2020 Year End Wrap Up with The Joe Budden Podcast

The end of 2020. Joe, Rory, Mal & Parks sit down to wrap up the social, political, music, and media events that defined the year. The guys take it back to losses that set an ominous tone before the pandemic, like the passing of legends Kobe Bryant and Pop Smoke. They share their personal lockdown realizations and commend the human resiliency and unison observed around the globe, especially during the BLM protests following the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many more. They recall the biggest moments that contributed to media this year such as Verzuz battles, Grammy debacles, Jada & Will’s entanglements, the Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez fiasco, and much more. Definitively, they list their personal choices for Rap and R&B albums of the year, while Joe takes the time to acknowledge the myriad of “Good” albums that 2020 brought along as well. Furthermore, the JBP lists their top producers, best rookies, most improved, un-cancellable, and biggest disappointments of the year, including the acts they look forward to in 2021 (including Rory, himself). Finally, Joe shares his message to all entertainers that contributed their work this year.

