Bun B and LE$ drop off their new collaborative EP, DISTANT. Featuring six new track and no listed guest appearances. The collab project came fruition when the two rappers were invited by producer Dave Sitek to Sonic Ranch, which is the largest residential recording complex in the world, located on a 1700-acre pecan farm in West Texas. During their time, the two created the six-track project.

You can stream DISTANT in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.