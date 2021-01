Dreamville’s Bas is the host of a new Spotify podcast titled The Messenger, which debuted on the streaming platform today (January 5th). The show is produced by both Dreamville Studios and Awfully Nice Productions and focuses on Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known by his stage name Bobi Wine who is currently the presidential opposition candidate against President Yoweri Museveni.

Here is an original song for The Messenger from Bas and The Hics titled “Smoke From Fire”.