A$AP Rocky takes some time from dating Rihanna to appear on slowthai’s new single “MAZZA”. Off of his upcoming sophomore album, TYRON, which drop on February 5. He recently spoke about the project

“The album is an antidote for a world filled with suffocating expectations and manicured virtual lives that are often mistaken for reality. It is a call to aspire to wholeness instead of goodness.”

You can stream “MAZZA” below.