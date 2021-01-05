New Music: Westside Gunn, Wale & Smoke DZA – The Hurt Business



On January 8th, Griselda Records will release the soundtrack to the label’s first movie, Conflicted. The soundtrack will feature new music from the Griselda camp, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Armani Caesar, Boldy James, Daringer, Beat Butcha, and the late DJ Shay and also Lloyd Banks, Dave East, Ransom, and more.

Following the first release, Benny The Butcher’s “3:30 In Houston”, Westside Gunn, Wale and Smoke DZA drops off a new track titled “The Hurt Business”. Produced by Camouflage Monk.

You can stream “The Hurt Business” below.





