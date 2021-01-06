Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 404) “Think What You Want”



In this episode:

Joe ensures the energy for the New Year is at its peak with a reminder that he’s not concerned with how people feel in 2021. Shortly after, the guys begin with comparing the annual year-end wrap ups from Uncle Murda and Mad Skillz (17:05) and Joe asks the crew what their expectations are from music in the new is (26:40). They also revisit the tension between Eminem and Snoop Dogg after Eminem responded to Snoop’s statements (47:05), the world renowned Dr. Anthony Fauci calls in to discuss Covid-19 (1:25:40), the crew pays respects to MF Doom and his legacy (1:55:50) while also hearing from Julius Randle (2:36:55) and Damien Lillard on this loaded podcast episode! All this and more on the first show in the new year!

Sleeper Picks Joe | DJ Tunez – “PAMI” (Ft. Wizkid, Adekunle Gold & Omah Lay) Rory | Tailz – “OMW” Mal | Azealia Banks – “6 Flags” (Ft. Slim Dollars) Parks | MF Doom – “Figaro”