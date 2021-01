The Weeknd delivers his new Joker-inspired video for his latest After Hours single “Save Your Tears”. Directed by Cliqua. The Weeknd takes center stage of a masquerade party in his now signature red blazer and a deformed face. In the clip, he throws champagne on the audience, dances on tables, and forces his female co-star to aim a gun to his head. He then put the gun to his own head to pull the trigger and the weapon fires off confetti.

Watch the video “Save Your Tears” below.