Future and Lil Uzi Vert team up to shoot another new video from their joint album Pluto X Baby Pluto. Here is the official video for their track “Drankin & Smokin”. In the video, the two get a party invite from Lil Duval. Future pulls up to a mansion to a makeshift strip club. Lil Uzi joins later escaping a near-arrest and gets busy in his own corner in the mansion.

Watch the “Drankin & Smokin” video below.