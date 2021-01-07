Music Video: Nao ft. Adekunle Gold – Antidote

British singer Nao teams up with Nigerian afro-fusion singer Adekunle Gold for a new collab single “Antidote”. The record is celebration of their significant other being the remedy to their issues. Here is the official video. Nao spoke on Instagram stating:

“We wrote ‘Antidote’ as a musical remedy 4 U during these times and as an ode to our daughters, who were both born weeks apart from each other during the pandemic. They filled us with love. They were our Antidote to all that was happening in the world. This song is a summer remedy for your winter days.”

Watch the “Antidote” video below.