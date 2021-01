Griselda Records has released the official soundtrack for their new movie Conflicted. Featuring 15 new tracks and featuring guest appearance Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, Wale, Lloyd Banks, Boldy James, Dave East, Ransom, Camouflage Monk, Heem, Eto, Flee Lord, ElCamino, Rick Hyde, and more.

You can stream Conflicted soundtrack in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.