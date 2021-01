Jazmine Sullivan returns with her new album, Heaux Tales. Featuring fourteen new songs and guest appearances by H.E.R., Ari Lennox, and Anderson .Paak. She had this to say about the project “Heaux Tales is about my observation of today’s women standing in their power and owning who they are”.

You can stream Heaux Tales in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.