After a five year hiatus, Jazmine Sullivan delivered her new album Heaux Tales, which featured 11 new tracks and guest appearances by Ari Lennox, H.E.R., and Anderson .Paak. She takes her talents to NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. During her set, she performs live renditions of her songs “Bodies (Intro)”, “The Other Side”, “Lost One”, “Let It Burn”, and “Girl Like Me“.

Watch the full performance below.