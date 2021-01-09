Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 405) “Who’s In the Audience?”

In this episode:

The first full week of the new year and Joe gives his take on it. He also asks the guys what the first week has taught them (6:27). In addition, everyone reacts to the U.S. Capitol building being breached by Trump supporters and share’s their theories on how something like this could happen (26:09). While revisiting a previous conversation, Joe and Rory still believe that Ashanti is avoiding her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole (1:05:06). Also, the guys highlight Jazmine Sullivan’s new EP Heaux Tales (1:20:20), an update on Nicki Minaj vs Tracy Chapman sample dispute (2:15:38) and a discussion on the Black Eyed Peas not being considered a black rap group (2:36:40) and more!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Jazmine Sullivan – “Girl Like Me” (Ft H.E.R.) Rory | Mac Ayres – “Where U Goin’ Tonight” Mal | Uncle Murda – “Russian Roulette” Parks | J Dilla & MF Doom – “Sniper Elite”