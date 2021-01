NLE Choppa links up with Big Sean to shoot the video for their collab “Moonlight”. Off of his album From Dark To Light. Locked in a spooky crib with in a fur coat, NLE Choppa gets some shit off his chest with floating objects in the midst, including money and a crystal ball. Big Sean makes a cameo from the moon back drop while dropping self-analyzing bars.

Watch the “Moonlight” visual below.