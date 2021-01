Tyla Yaweh delivers his new action-packed video for “All The Smoke” featuring Gunna and Wiz Khalifa. Off of Tyla Yaweh’s upcoming album, Rager Boy. The visual follows the crew after carrying out a bank robbery as Tyla and leads the police on a high speed chase through the city in Porsches and on bikes. With bags on cash in tow, he links with Gunna & Wiz at the garage to stunt with a huge circle of expensive whips.

Watch the “All The Smoke” video below.