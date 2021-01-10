Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 243) “The Best of 2020”

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we revisit some of our favorite moments of 2020.

2020 was a wild year, to say the least. But your drunk Uncles stayed busy as they interviewed some of the biggest guests in the history of Drink Champs!

In 2020, we welcomed Lil Wayne, Floyd Mayweather, DJ Khaled, Nicky Jam, Pitbull and others to the DC table. While toasting with the legendary Goodie Mob, Dave East, Smoke DZA and more for the first time.

We continued to share laughs with DC Alumni Jack Thriller, Jadakiss, Fat Joe and others. 2020 also brought us the iconic interview w/ Pharrell Williams and hip-hop royalty Busta Rhymes.