Here is another posthumous video from King Von. This one is for his track “Armed & Dangerous”, which is the opening track to his latest album, Welcome To O’Block. Directed by Jerry Production. The visual features the feds surveilling Von. Then it flashes back to his younger years in jail playing ball with his fellow inmates in the yard. Finally he hangs out with his crew by a fire pit on the rooftop.

Watch the “Armed & Dangerous” video below.