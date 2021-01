Uncle Murda delivers the visual for his “Rap Up 2020”, is the final installment of his yearly Rap Up series. Also featured on his latest mixtape, Don’t Come Outside Vol. 3. Over various clips, watch Murda reference the Coronavirus pandemic, his theories behind the vaccine, the loss of Kobe Bryant, Andre Harrell, Fred The Godson, Pop Smoke, and more.

Watch the “Rap Up 2020” video below.