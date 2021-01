Fashion designer and DJ Virgil Abloh gives fans another new record/video titled “Delicate Limbs” featuring electro-soul musician serpentwithfeet. Directed by Kordae Jatafa Henry. The visual featuring serpentwithfeet walking in a mystical field and forest connecting with nature and ends up meeting co-star dancer Jamal DeAndre.

Watch the “Delicate Limbs” video below.