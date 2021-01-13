Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 406) “A Gaping Hole”

In this episode:

A loaded episode this week as Rory makes his return in-person to the pod and Joe shares his concerns about Rory’s arrival (15:35). Also, over the weekend Joe analyzed the U.S. Capitol breach and had a message for the participants (21:38), Mal gets a tarot card reading on the podcast which exposes his love-life (43:00), and a Drake dropbox file with unreleased music is leaked which the guys react to (1:10:20). In addition, the guys discuss how dangerous a new law that was passed which allows lyrics to be used against artist in court (1:57:50) and a new Covid-19 bill that demands the government provides information on any potential UFO’s (2:16:40) and more on this loaded episode!

Sleeper Picks Joe | Mac Ayres – “Easy” Rory | Emotional Oranges – “Bonafide” (Ft. Chiiild) Mal | Sy Ari Da Kid – “The Last Goat” Parks | Navy Blue – “Breathe” (Ft. Yasiin Bey)