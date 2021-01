Smoke DZA and his R.F.C. (Really Fucking Cool) clique give fans a new project titled R.F.C (Money Is The Motive), Pt. 1. Featuring nine new track and new music by DZA, Nym Lo, Jayy Grams and guest appearances by Conway The Machine, Cory Gunz, 24Hrs, Numbers, and Steven Young. Also featuring production by 183rd, OT The Real, 38 Spesh, Pria, Ricky P, and CThaSound.

You can stream R.F.C. (Money Is The Motive), Pt. 1 in its entirety below and download now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.