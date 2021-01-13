Video: A$AP Mob Announces Yams Day 2021

A$AP Mob have announced their annual Yams Day, which will be held virtually this year on Monday, January 18.To announce the celebration, A$AP Rocky posted a one minute trailer, following him and the rest of the Mob hitting the streets of New York to interview people about Yams Day. This year they will also be giving out Yammys, their version of The Grammys, to artist they and fans feel deserve it. Rocky had this to say on Twitter:

IN CELEBRATION OF MY NIGGA A$AP YAMS AND HIS LEGACY WE DOIN YAMS DAY VIRTUALLY THIS YEAR . WE WELL BE GIVING OUT YAMMY AWARDS TO ARTIST THIS YEAR WHO WE & THE PEOPLE FEEL HONESTLY ERANED AND DESERVE it.

Watch the Yams Day trailer below.

