Black Soprano Family‘s Heem continues to push his solo effort Long Story Short with the official video for his track “It Could Happen” featuring Benny The Butcher and Rick Hyde. Heem had this to say about his project:

“I feel like I’m at my best, in my prime right now, and Long Story Short is my gift from God. He put me here to a voice. It’s always a pleasure working beside my big bro Benny The Butcher; he gave me all the game I need to be great.”

Watch the “It Could Happen” video below.