YFN Lucci drops off his new video “Rolled On” featuring Mozzy. Off of his project Wish Me Well 3. YFN & Mozzy kick in an old school diner as Lucci links up with his crew and hollas at a good looking waitress in a side booth. Mozzy plays the chef cooking up menu items along with hotdogs and fries with his signature “magical” butter.

In other news YFN Lucci just turned himself in for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting in Atlanta last month.

Watch the “Rolled On” video below.