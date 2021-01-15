Album Stream: Nyck Caution – Anywhere But Here



Pro Era’s Nyck Caution drops off his new album, Anywhere But Here. Featuring 14 new songs and guest appearances by Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly, Denzel Curry, Kota the Friend, Erick the Architect (of Flatbush ZOMBiES), Maverick Sabre, and more. He had this to say about the project:

“A lot of changes in my life this year and I’m still learning to adapt to everything that’s been going on. It’s crazy my album got pushed back all the way to 2021, but it is pretty fitting that it’s called Anywhere But Here and being released after that crazy ass year.”

You can stream Anywhere But Here in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



